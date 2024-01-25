Hyderabad: After a week long trip to Davos, London and Dubai, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy arrived at the Secretariat in a black convoy on Wednesday.

In the old convoy, the car used by Revanth Reddy was black in colour, while the remaining cars were in both black and white colours. Now, all the nine Toyota Fortuners have been painted in black.

Changes were made in the Chief Minister’s security personnel team as well, with the security officers who served under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao were replaced by new personnel.

Revanth used his black colour personal SUV since December 7 when he assumed office as CM. Other vehicles including those from the convoy of former CM Rao, which were white in colour, were also used as part of the Revanth's convoy. All the colours have now been painted black on the advice of the intelligence department and CM's security wing.

Meanwhile, Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu met Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed strategies for Lok Sabha polls.

He reportedly discussed the people's feedback gathered by his team on the performance of Congress government in the last 50 days.