CM Revanth Reddy emphasises English in schools for more opportunities to students

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday called on government school teachers to properly teach students the English language for them to excel in a competitive world, saying the state government is providing more funds to the education sector to help students.

Speaking while handing over job appointment letters to teachers, lecturers, police constables and healthcare workers in an event at the LB Stadium, he said: “Within three months, we have given signatures to provide jobs to 30,000 candidates in this stadium itself. During the Telangana movement, the youths fought on the frontlines and some youngsters sacrificed themselves to achieve Telangana. But the past government neglected the youth by not providing jobs.”

Revanth Reddy recalled that the LB Stadium remained entrenched in the Congress’ history, recalling it as the platform in 2004 when the Congress government initiated free electricity for the farmers, quashed illegal cases against the farmers and cancelled their electricity bill arrears. Similarly, on December 7, 2023, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi once again formed the Congress “people's government” by offering several welfare schemes, he said.

Reddy said that funds for the education sector were not expenditures but “investments for future generations. The state government is committed to provide job opportunities to the youth in near future.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government would give top priority to unemployed youth in job appointments. “The previous government failed to issue notifications in providing jobs for youth. The Congress government issued Group-1 notification within three months coming to power in the state,” he said.

“We have decided to provide training for competitive exams, without aspirants needing to spend even a rupee, at Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in the heart of Hyderabad. We have decided to set up online Ambedkar Knowledge Centre in 119 Assembly constituencies,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that since the “public government” was formed in Telangana on December 7, 2023, the fences of Pragati Bhavan were broken and the public rule was in force.

“After the Congress government came to power, they have provided job appointment letters to youths in different departments. The state government would undertake a number of notifications to recruit youth under Group-1, Group-2, Group-3 and Group-4,” he said.