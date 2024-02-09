CM Revanth Lauds Bharat Ratna to PV

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed happiness at the Centre conferring India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. Revanth Reddy said that Narasimha Rao was a distinguished person who introduced economic reforms and moved the country on the path of development.

In a media statement, he said, "We welcome the announcement of Bharat Ratna award to P.V. Narasimha Rao. Though long delayed, it is a proud moment that Narasimha Rao is honoured with India's highest civilian award."

Revanth Reddy extended his greetings to the family members of Narasimha Rao on behalf of himself, the Legislative Assembly and the people of Telangana state. “It is a proud moment for all.”