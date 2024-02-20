CM Pinarayi Vijayan Claims Kerala PSC Has Provided More Appointments Than UPSC and PSCs of Other States

Thiruvanthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday assured the youth of the state that his government would continue to create more job opportunities in the public sector on priority.

Addressing a Youth outreach programme, the chief minister said the youth are the face of the nation and it is the responsibility of the governments of the day that the light on their faces do not turn pale. If the youth get affected by unemployment and joblessness today, the future of the coming generation too will plunge into darkness. This is something that is unacceptable and should be avoided, he said.

As part of the outreach programme, the chief minister is scheduled to interact with various sections of society including students, traders, farmers and women. These programmes are also aimed at eliciting the views of the people on their issues.

Pinarayi said his government was committed to taking care of the needs of the youth. “The youth going abroad in search of employment should not be seen as mere brain drain. It can also be viewed as the process of deploying Kerala’s rich social capital across the globe,” he said.

The chief minister lamented attempts by certain sections to portray Kerala as a place that lacks job opportunities and decent placements for the youth. They also allege that many young people go abroad in search of better opportunities because of this situation. “It is a fact that our youth go to many parts of the world in search of jobs that suit their capabilities. Moreover, Kerala has a history of migration that goes back more than a century. There are Malayalees all over the world today in any innovative field. It is because we have achieved great capabilities in all those areas,” he said.

Pinarayi said the Kerala Public Service Commission in Kerala had created more employment opportunities for youth in the government sector compared to UPSC and PSCs of many other states.

The chief minister said his government had given recommendations for 2,30,000 jobs since it came to power in 2016. Besides, the government also created 30,000 additional posts during this period.

The chief minister said his government was addressing the employment issues of the youth of the state as a priority at a time when thousands of posts are lying vacant in the central government and state government sectors elsewhere.

Referring to the alleged dismal performance of the BJP-ruled states in the employment sector, the chief minister said only 4590 appointments were made in Madhya Pradesh, 11535 in Maharashtra and 8890 in Gujarat during this period. Even West Bengal could grant only 12,940 appointments.