CM, Ministers Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr at Shabbir Ali’s Residence

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with ministers and Congress leaders gathered at the residence of senior Congress leader and advisor to the state government Mohammed Ali Shabbir in Jubilee Hills to celebrate the joyous occasion of Id-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

The Chief Minister arrived at Shabbir Ali's residence early in the morning before his departure to Delhi. He spent a delightful hour with the family, sharing light-hearted moments and relishing the traditional Id-ul-Fitr delicacy, sheer khorma.

About 150 select guests including Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar,

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Telangana incharge Deepa Dasmunsi, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Urdu journalist Amer Ali Khan, TPCC working president Mohammed Azharuddin, Congress senior leaders including K. Jana Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Zafar Javeed, Rohin Reddy, Feroz Khan, Syed Nizamuddin, Muzaffarullah Khan, Mateen Shareef, Vijaya Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, Chairpersons of various corporations, and other dignitaries attended the delicious lunch hosted by Shabbir Ali.

The other guests included Jamaat-e-Islami president Dr Khaled Mubashir, Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind Telangana & AP Secretary-General Hafiz Peer Khaleeq Ahmed Sabir, Moulana Jaffer Pasha Hussami, Tahreek Muslim Shabban President Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, Imam of Macca Masjid Hafiz Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi, and representatives of Ahle Hadees, among others.

The guests were treated to a sumptuous feast featuring a delectable spread of Haleem, Biryani, Double Ka Meetha, and other mouth-watering Hyderabadi dishes. The star of the dessert table was the rich and creamy sheer khorma.

"Id-ul-Fitr is not just a festival; it's a celebration of togetherness and shared joy. Hyderabad, with its rich tapestry of cultures, resonates with the essence of this occasion. As we conclude the month of Ramzan, it's heartwarming to witness friends and well-wishers come together to celebrate. In the spirit of inclusivity, I extended invitations to those who are not just acquaintances but family in every sense," Shabbir Ali said about this gathering.