CM Likely To Announce Jobs in Budget Session

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to announce the government’s job calendar, a major poll plank in the run-up to the state Assembly polls following irregularities in the TSPSC, in the Assembly Budget Session starting February 8.

Sources said that the new committee members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), including former DGP and chairman of the commission M. Mahender Reddy, have reportedly initiated the exercise to release a notification for Group-I jobs.

It was reported that the government was likely to greenlight filling up 660 posts through Group I, 12,000 posts through a mega DSC (teaching jobs), and 15,000 police jobs by issuing relevant notifications by the agencies and boards concerned.

The heads of departments and boards concerned reportedly received instructions to frame new guidelines for issuing notifications.

Keeping in mind the irregularities in job notifications under the previous BRS government, the government instructed the boards to finalise the process for issuing notifications and transparently conducting exams to recruit unemployed youth into government jobs.

The irregularities and question paper leaks in Group-I TSPSC exams that took place under the previous BRS government are being probed by the police and Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan summoned the third Telangana Legislative Assembly to meet for its second session at 11.30 am on February 8 in the Assembly Hall. The Governor also summoned the Legislative Council to meet for its 20th session at 11.30 am on February 8 in the Assembly Hall, Public Garden. The Governor will address the joint sitting of the Legislature for the Budget Session.