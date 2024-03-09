CM Jagan’s hectic schedule in Pulivendula on March 11

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit YSR district on March 11 and will launch many development works during his one-day hectic schedule in Pulivendula.

The Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli residence at 9 am on Monday for Pulivendula. He will inaugurate the Dr YSR government general hospital, launch the banana integrated pack house as also the Dr YSR mini secretariat complex.



Later, the CM would reach YSR Junction and unveil the newly shaped junction. After opening the Central Bowl Ward there, he would go and inaugurate the Y.S. Jayamma shopping complex.



Jagan Mohan Reddy would also open the Dr YSR Ulimella lake front and opens it. Later, he will inaugurate Aditya Birla unit Phase 1. He will reach Idupulapaya in the afternoon and will participate in the opening ceremony of YSR Memorial Park and after that he will reach the guesthouse in the YSR Estate.



From there Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach Tadepalli late in evening.



The CM is likely to visit Vijayawada city either on March 12 or 13 to distribute house site pattas and participate in development works.



Officials inspected the Makineni Basava Punnaiah (MBP) stadium at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Saturday, to view the arrangements for the CM function.



District collector Dilli Rao said the CM would distribute house site pattas that provide full rights to the beneficiaries. It is likely to be conducted either on March 12 or 13.



The house site pattas distribution programme would be meant for the Vijayawada Urban people. Parking facility besides electricity, drinking water etc would be organised.



During the visit, the CM would inaugurate the second and third phases of the retaining wall for the Krishna River and the riverfront development park.







