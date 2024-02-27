CM Jagan To Hold Poll Meet With Party Cadres

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would hold a meeting on Tuesday with MLAs and party functionaries at various levels to strategise on the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting would be attended by party coordinators, district presidents, regional coordinators, assembly constituency observers, Jagananna Convener Saradhis (JCS) coordinators, mandal party presidents, JCS assembly and mandal in-charges and booth committee members.

The Chief Minister would issue instructions on the conduct and operation of the mega election campaign. After the huge success of three Siddham cadre meetings in Bheemili, Eluru and Anantapur, the YSRC is set to hold the final Siddham meeting at Addanki on March 3.

The Chief Minister, as YSRC president, decided to take forward the Siddham campaign by training the party leaders right up to the mandal levels to hold the public outreach programmes the party would undertake in the coming days.

A part of the Siddham campaign, the YSRC is also conducting an internal meeting where the CM would interact with the leaders and explain the party’s political strategy at the booth level.

YSRC sources said that nearly 2500 leaders would attend Tuesday’s meeting at CK Convention Hall. Jagan Reddy would address coordinators, district party chiefs, MLAs/ACCs, AC Observers, party mandal presidents, JCS coordinators + JCS team and AC, mandal, booth team leaders.

The next phase of Siddham would focus on public outreach, including D2D (door-to-door). With this, the YSRC plans to bag 60 per cent of votes in every booth. “This will be done along with Jagananna’s Star Campaigners who are beneficiaries of the welfare schemes.”

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said this would be the last meeting of the party before the start of the election campaign. MLAs and in-charges of all constituencies would participate in Tuesday’s meeting, he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy claimed, “Since 2019, we are meeting the needs of the people. We have prepared a strong team for the elections. We are also preparing booth committees. The orientation process for the selection of competent booth committee members will be held tomorrow. After tomorrow's meeting, we will be fully prepared for the elections.”

Ramakrishna Reddy said, “Pawan Kalyan was severely insulted by Chandrababu Naidu by allotting him only 24 seats. Those who are not happy over this would come to our party. Still, we will be selective about taking such people into our party.”

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and Mangalagiri party in-charge Ganji Chiranjeevi reviewed the arrangements of the YSRC field-level meeting.