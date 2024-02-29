CM Jagan to deposit Rs 708 cr Vidya Deevena funds

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Pamarru of Krishna district on Friday to release the Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds as also address a public meeting and participate in some local programmes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 708.68 crore directly into the joint accounts of 9,44,666 mothers and students for the quarter of October-December, 2023, via online mode in Pamarru. Including the Rs 708.68 crore being provided on Friday, the YSRC government has so far allocated Rs 18,002 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.



Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said 93 per cent of the students pursuing ITI, Polytechnic, Degree, Engineering, Medicine etc in the state are availing full fee reimbursement through Vidya Deevena.



Explaining the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Satyanarayana said the aim of the government is to provide higher education opportunities to the poor students. Hence, the government is reimbursing their total fees, on a quarterly basis, for students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine etc without any limit on the number of eligible children in a family.



The money is directly deposited into the joint accounts of mothers and students.



On Jagananna Vasathi Deevana, the minister said the government is not only taking care of the educational expenses of students but also their boarding and lodging expenses. A financial assistance of Rs 20,000 is given to the students of Degree, Medicine and Engineering, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic students and Rs 10,000 to ITI students in two installments every academic year - once in the beginning of the academic year and the next in the end of the academic year.



Officials said the mothers and students are requested to pay the college fee within a week or 10 days after the amount is credited to their accounts. In case of failure to do so, the next installment of the fee reimbursement will be paid directly to the accounts of colleges.

