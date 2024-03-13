CM Jagan to deposit Rs 629.37 crore into bank accounts of 4,19,583 women today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is crediting a financial assistance of Rs 629.37 crore into the bank accounts of 4,19,583 eligible poor women from the Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities across the state on Thursday.

He would do this in online mode at Banaganapalle, Nandyal district, under the YSR EBC Nestham scheme.



The CM said, “The empowerment of women is not only a matter of social justice but also an economic imperative. Our government, which strongly believes in this principle, has shown it in practice. It has also brought new light into the lives of poor women from the EBC (Economically Backward Classes) category.”



The Jagan Mohan Reddy government provided financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum for 3 years, amounting to Rs 45,000 to the same women beneficiaries from the Reddy, Kamma, Aryavaishya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities, aged between 45 and 60 years, to make them self-reliant. This helped them set up their own businesses under the YSR EBC Nestham.



Including the Rs 629.37 crore being deposited now, the total financial assistance provided by the YSRC government so far under YSR EBC Nestham is Rs 1,876.97 crore. A financial assistance of Rs 45,000 is provided to each of these women till now.



Over the past 58 months, the government disbursed benefits totalling Rs 2,79,786 crore to women beneficiaries through various schemes.



Officials said the Chief Minister would set the foundation stone for National Law University in Jagannathgattu, Panyam constituency, Kurnool district, which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore in 150 acres.



The CM would inaugurate the newly constructed 100-bed area hospital building in Banaganapalle, built at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

