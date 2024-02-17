CM Jagan to announce more welfare schemes at Raptadu Siddham today

ANANTAPUR: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the mega Siddham meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Raptadu in Anantapur district of the Rayalaseema region on Sunday.

Though the YSRC has already conducted two Siddham programmes in the state, it is taking the meeting in Rayalaseema as more prestigious.

The ruling party’s aim is to gain a good majority of seats both in Assembly and Lok Sabha from the region.

Regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is leading the arrangements for the mega event.

"The Chief Minister will address people of the state to remind them about the exclusive development and welfare schemes, which are directly reaching the doorsteps of beneficiaries across the state," Ramachandra Reddy declared.

He went on to disclose that Jagan Mohan Reddy will be announcing more welfare programmes for people of state at Raptadu meeting.

Arrangements have been made at the venue of the meeting to accommodate huge crowds from across all parts of the state, in particular, the Rayalaseema region.

More than five ASPs and 25 DSPs have been deputed for the meeting.