CM Jagan Starts Felicitation of Volunteers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the cash incentives to village and ward volunteers and presented the Seva Vajra, Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra awards during the volunteers felicitation programme at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an increase in pensions to jobless Amaravati workers – to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,500. He asked the volunteers to campaign on welfare and development, turning themselves into YSRC brand ambassadors.



The CM formally gave away the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village and ward secretariat volunteers.



Describing the volunteer system as the backbone of the welfare programmes, the Chief Minister said the entire country has been observing its functioning with a lot of inspiration.



In response to an appeal from MLA Mekapati Sucharita, the Chief Minister said the special monthly pension for the 17,000 families affected in the capital region would be enhanced from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 from next month.



He also sanctioned Rs 39 crore for constructing the ghat road to the Carmel Matha shrine on Phirangipuram Hills on Sucharita’s request.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister saluted them, saying they were his “young army” that has been extending selfless service with unflinching commitment and delivering welfare benefits of various schemes in a transparent manner to the beneficiaries since 2019.



“With your cooperation and dedicated service, the government has been able to distribute funds worth Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes and Rs 1,07,000 crore (`1,76,000 crore including the house site pattas) through non-DBT schemes in the last 58 months despite the Covid-19 blues and reduced revenues from the Centre,” he said.



The Chief Minister said, “Being my confidants, you have ensured the delivery of welfare benefits at the doorsteps of the people all these months and have changed the gamut of village administration. You were also responsible for the YSRC victory in all local bodies as also in the by-elections after 2019.”



“I am sure you will pave the way for the YSRC’s victory in the 2024 elections also with your selfless service to the people,” the CM told them.



Regarding the felicitation of volunteers and cash awards, Jagan Mohan Reddy explained that the government would distribute Rs 392.05 crore as cash awards to 2,55,464 volunteers as a token of appreciation of their yeoman services.



He said the felicitation programme will continue for seven days across the state in a festive atmosphere. Under the programme implemented for the fourth consecutive year, a certificate, a shawl and a badge along with a cash prize of Rs 15,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 are presented to the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra volunteers.



Medals are also given to the best volunteers of the last two categories.



The Chief Minister pointed out that during the last three years, cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 were presented to the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra volunteers.



He said the prize amounts were increased by Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively the fourth year.



The Chief Minister said that while 2,50,439 volunteers were selected for the Seva Mitra awards, the Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards would be presented to 4,150 and 875 volunteers respectively.



“Apart from felicitating the meritorious volunteers, the government will also award special cash prizes of `15,000, `20,000 and `25,000 each at mandal (or municipality or corporation), constituency and district levels respectively to 997 volunteers, who have displayed extraordinary talents in collecting the opinion of beneficiaries of the YSR Pension Kanuka, Aasara and others welfare schemes,” the CM added.

