CM Jagan releases Rs 5,060 crore under YSR Cheyutha

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 5,060.49 crore under YSR Cheyutha financial assistance for the fourth consecutive year under his rule, benefiting 26,98,931 poor women of 45 - 60 years from SC, ST, BC and minorities on Thursday.

The release was done on the eve of International Women’s Day. The amount would be credited into their bank accounts across the state in 14 days from now.



Addressing a huge public meeting in Pisinikada under Anakapalli district before releasing the amount, the Chief Minister said AP was the only state that has been implementing unique welfare programmes like YSR Cheyutha and Aasara for empowerment of women.



The government, he said, has been extending a financial assistance of Rs 18,750 to each beneficiary every year under YSR Cheyutha. So far, it has disbursed as high as Rs 19,189.60 crore, benefiting 33,14, 916 poor women. Each of them received a total of Rs 75,000.



The YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries have also received Rs 29,588 crore through other schemes of Navaratnalu. They overall benefitted by Rs 56,188 crore.



Schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, YSR Aasara, YSR Sunna Vaddi, Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham have also helped women immensely, he said, and noted that the loan recovery rate of self-help groups now stood at an impressive 99.83 per cent.



“The government has also distributed 31 lakh house site pattas to women and 22 lakh houses are under construction. This is the only government that has disbursed as high as Rs 2,65,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes and is seeking votes based on its performance,” the CM said.



In response to the appeal from industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, who sought funds for local development works, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 21 crore.

