CM Jagan likely to announce YSRC manifesto at Raptadu Siddham

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to announce the YSRC's election manifesto during Siddham, a mega event at Raptadu in the Rayalaseema region on Sunday, February 18.

Party sources said, “The YSRC government has successfully implemented Navaratnalu. Every programme and scheme reached the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in the past five years. The party manifesto is likely to be announced by party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”



The Siddham of Rayalaseema region is crucial for the party and it aims to target the opposition parties that are hurling “baseless allegations” and its media “that is ignoring the huge benefits that all sections of the people were deriving from the various schemes.”



These schemes, the party stresses, were implemented “without irregularity of even a single paisa.”



In a similar way, the YSRC is firm on announcing a manifesto with additional benefits to farmers and other sections of the people. “Even after the TD and JS announced several sops by copying the Congress manifesto from Karnataka, we have a clear agenda of announcing meaningful sops in the manifesto. We would also create awareness among the people against cheating by TD and its allied parties,” a senior leader from Anantapur district has observed.



The YSRC opted for Raptadu, a part of Satya Sai district, located adjacent to Anantapur headquarters town, to conduct Siddham. It is expecting tens of thousands of party cadres from across the region to attend the mega event on Sunday.



Rayalaseema regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inspected the venue on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements for the event. “We have successfully conducted Siddham meetings at Bheemili and Eluru. The Rapthadu meeting will be concentrating on the upcoming polls as the ‘Sankaravam of YSRC’, an occasion to brief the people about our welfare schemes,” Ramachandra Reddy said.



He said the TD was not in a position to tell people what good it did for the state in previous years.



TD, he said, was in the final stage and trying to beg other parties for support. But the YSRC will fight individually without any alliance. "The YSRC lost power in the 2014 elections only due to bogus votes cast by the TD gangs." He also accused YS Sharmila of being in the clutches of the Telugu Desam and acting according to directions from Chandrababu Naidu.

