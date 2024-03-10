Top
CM Jagan in Pulivendula Today

DC Correspondent
10 March 2024 5:38 PM GMT
CM Jagan in Pulivendula Today
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Pulivendula constituency on Monday for a day-long visit. (Twitter)

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Pulivendula constituency on Monday for a day-long visit.

He will reach Kadapa airport around 10:20 a.m. and go through a hectic schedule of inaugurations and laying of foundation stones till the evening.

In this regard, Kadapa collector Vijaya Ramaraju has reviewed arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programmes include inauguration of Dr. YSR Government Hospital, Dr. YSR Ulimella Lake Front and Aditya Birla Unit Phase 1, all in Pulivendula.

Police have made elaborate arrangements in view of the CM’s visit.

