CM Invited Jagan for Visakha Sarada Peetham Fete

Vijayawada: Junior seer of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamiji called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp office here on Monday. The Swamiji invited the Chief Minister to attend the Peetam’s annual celebrations being held from February 15 to 19. Swamiji handed over him the prasadam of Goddess Rajasyamala and the invitation card.

Later Avanigadda YSR Congress coordinator Dr Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao and his son Ram Charan called on the Chief Minister at the Camp office here on Monday. It may be recalled that Dr Chandraasekhar Rao belongs to Avanigadda is a famous practising oncologist and he was chosen as YSRC aspirant for Avanigadda by CM Jagan in the 2024 elections.