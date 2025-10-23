CM Fadnavis’ 2029 Remark a Message to Shinde, Says Congress

Mumbai: After Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that he would continue in office until 2029, the Congress on Thursday said the statement was a clear message to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that Mr. Fadnavis’s remark was directed not only at Mr. Shinde but also at certain leaders within his own party who are eyeing the top post in the state.

The Congress leader claimed that CM Fadnavis has sent the message to Mr. Shinde through the media as he cannot directly tell his deputy that he stands no chance of getting back the CM’s post. “He cannot directly speak to Mr. Shinde, so he is attempting to communicate indirectly and also signalling to those in his own party who are closely watching the developments,” the Congress leader remarked.

Mr. Sawant further claimed that the Maharashtra Chief Minister is also sending a message to the BJP’s national leadership, urging them not to push him toward national politics. “Mr. Fadnavis does not want to vacate his post, as he fears that — like in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand — someone else could replace him,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis on Wednesday had made it clear that there will be no change in the present ruling dispensation in Maharashtra. He also ruled out speculations of him joining the national politics before the 2029 state Assembly election.

“The BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will continue as part of the ruling alliance, with no plans to induct new partners or reshuffle among the existing ones,” Mr. Fadnavis said while interacting with the media personnel at his official residence on the occasion of Diwali.

However, Mr. Sawant said that Mr. Fadnavis felt the need to assert his position because efforts are being made to dislodge him from the CM’s post. Referring to Mr. Shinde and other leaders’ frequent visits to Delhi, he said, “They are frequently visiting Delhi and being entertained there. This adds to the fear, which is why Mr. Fadnavis is trying to assert that he won’t step down,” said the Congress leader.

Mr. Fadnavis has also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance partners would contest the upcoming local body elections together in as many constituencies as possible. “The ruling alliance will ensure proper coordination for the local self-government polls. The alliance will be finalised before the elections in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while coordination will take place after the elections in other areas,” he said.