CJI Will Lay the Foundation Stone for New HC Building at Rajendra Nagar

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will lay the foundation stone on Wednesday evening for the new Telangana High Court complex, to come up adjacent to the Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University at Rajendranagar.

Judges of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and judges of the Telangana High Court will attend the event. The new buildings are expected to provide modern facilities to the bar, bench and people visiting the court, as well as more space for new chambers and court halls.

Following a meeting between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Chief Justice Aradhe, the new Congress state government issued orders allotting 100 acres of land at Rajendranagar and agreed to allot the funds required for the construction which is estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.

There were protests from students over allotting the university land, and some advocates submitted representations against shifting the High Court from the centre of the city to the outskirts.

The administration wing of the High Court was firm on shifting as it was proving difficult to upgrade the present premises to provide modern facilities. The court was not able to provide chambers for senior advocates and other advocates due to the shortage of space. Court officials said that more court halls would be required in future as the strength of the High Court may be enhanced.

Vehicle parking was a major issue at the premises. Even after acquiring land belonging to the old maternity hospital, advocates and clients were facing problems to park four-wheelers.