City Gears Up for R-day Fete

Hyderabad: The city is all geared up for Friday’s Republic Day celebrations. Several government buildings were illuminated in the tricolours, including the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly buildings and the Arts College in Osmania University campus, where students were busy clicking selfies.

At Nizam College, NCC students along with the brass band, rehearsed the guard of honour, in the presence of the principal Prof. B. Bhima, who said, “for the past four weeks, students have been rehearsing the band and march past like we do every Republic Day.”

Meanwhile, Resonance educational institutions formed a thematic human chain with over 600 girls displaying a 75-metre national flag on their Dundigal campus.

Students and staff of Millat Model School at Chilkalguda spent the day practising cultural events. Residents of the Teachers' colony in Trimulgherry lent a patriotic touch with a tricolour decoration on the streets.