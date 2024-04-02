Citing Children’s Exams, Kavitha Seeks Interim Bail

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi liquor excise policy, pleaded the Rouse Avenue court to give interim bail as she had to take prepare her children for the annual examinations.

The court heard arguments from both counsels and posted the matter to April 4 for further arguments. In the argument, counsel for Kavitha argued that the ED is probing the case with motivated interests and there was no proper evidence. Kavitha's counsel also pleaded that Kavitha has a good reputation in society and cannot be treated as a gangster or a common criminal.

The ED's counsel also told the court that Kavitha is one of the key accused in the Delhi excise policy case and needs to probe the case further. ED's counsel also made objections for granting the bail for Kavitha.