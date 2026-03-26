CIK Busts Major Cross‑Border Terror Recruitment Network in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In a significant counter‑terrorism breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the specialised investigative wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has dismantled a major cross‑border recruitment module operating across the Valley. The operation, carried out after extensive searches in multiple districts, led to the arrest of a key operative linked with handlers based in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, CIK teams conducted coordinated raids at several locations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Shopian districts of the Valley. These searches, executed under warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, were part of investigations in FIR No. 01/2026 registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The operation resulted in the exposure of a sophisticated terror recruitment network functioning in close coordination with handlers across the Line of Control (LoC) and supported by an auxiliary network operating from Bangladesh, it said.

Investigators have identified the central figure behind the module as Shabir Ahmad Lone, a Pakistan‑based Lashkar‑e‑Taiba (LeT) operative originally from Kangan in Ganderbal district. Operating under multiple aliases, including Raju and Zafar Saddique, Lone is described as a highly radicalised and trained militant who underwent structured arms training—Daura‑e‑Aam and Daura‑e‑Khas—in Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to the CIK, his involvement in militancy dates back to the late 1990s when he served as an over‑ground worker before formally joining LeT in the early 2000s. After infiltrating into India via the Bangladesh border, he remained active in several terror‑related conspiracies, including high‑profile attacks. Following legal proceedings in India, he exfiltrated to Bangladesh, where he has since been orchestrating recruitment efforts and expanding terror networks, it said.

The investigation has revealed that Lone maintains close contact with senior leadership of proscribed militant organisations and has played a pivotal role in reviving dormant cross‑border modules. Several such networks have recently been uncovered in different parts of the country. Currently believed to be operating from Bangladesh, Lone continues to direct activities through a network of associates and over‑ground workers, making him one of the “most wanted terrorists operating from foreign soil.”

In a related development, CIK had earlier arrested one of Lone’s close associates, 45‑year‑old Irfan Ahmad Wani of Heerpura, Shopian. Wani, who served as a religious functionary at a local mosque, was found to be in continuous communication with Lone and other Pakistan‑ and Afghanistan‑based militants through encrypted messaging platforms. Preliminary findings indicate that he played an active role in facilitating recruitment, radicalisation, and logistical support at the local level.

The searches conducted during the latest operation led to the recovery of incriminating materials, including digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, laptops, and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation, the CIK said. Its officials noted that the module relied heavily on encrypted communication channels and other digital tools to maintain secrecy and coordinate with handlers across borders.

CIK emphasised that the investigation remains ongoing, with efforts focused on dismantling the broader terror ecosystem. This includes identifying and taking strict legal action against all individuals involved—over‑ground workers, facilitators, conduits, and sympathisers—both within J&K and in foreign locations such as Bangladesh. The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national security and urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and stability in the region.