CID To Probe False Propaganda Against AP Land Titling Act

Vijayawada: State election authorities have ordered the AP CID to inquire into the misinformation campaign launched by Telugu Desam on AP Land Titling Act.

Additional chief electoral officer (CEO) M.N. Harendhira Prasad has issued a memo here on Saturday asking the additional director general of police, AP CID, to probe the misinformation campaign on Land Titling Act in accordance with the prevailing laws and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

The additional CEO wanted the CID to submit its action taken report immediately.

YSRC MLA from Vijayawada Central Assembly segment Malladi Vishnuvardhan lodged a complaint with the state election authorities recently against the false propagation with regard to the AP Land Titling Act through paid IVR calls by the TD.

In response to the complaint, the state election authorities ordered a probe on the matter Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been vociferous in condemning the false propaganda over the titling act to create confusion among people and make them feel insecure about their properties.