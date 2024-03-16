Christians Prepare for Holy Week With Prayers, Fasting

Hyderabad: Lenten Way of the Cross observances, special prayers, and fasting rituals are underway in the city as Christians prepare for the Holy Week. Across various churches, midweek services and cottage prayer gatherings are taking place to mark the season. Good Friday will be observed on March 29, and Easter will celebrated on March 31.

Fr Victor Emmanuel, proctor and chancellor of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, said that churches in the Archdiocese are organising retreats, adoration, and healing sessions.

Churches are also hosting guest speakers to enrich the spiritual journey of the faithful with scripture readings. At Centenary Methodist Church on Chapel Road, a predawn service featured Pastor Samuel Ernest Paul from the Free Methodist Church in Maryland, USA.

Pastor Paul delivered a poignant message on the significance of God's chosen people, Christ's mission, his profound love, and the ultimate sacrifice on the Cross for humanity's redemption. Similar gatherings were held at Methodist Church in Hydershakot, Jars of Clay in Bandlaguda, and Jesus Evangelical Church.

Methodist Millennium Church on SD Road, Secunderabad, themed its midweek Lenten service around Romans Chapter 12, focusing on the virtues of hope, patience in affliction, and faithfulness in prayer. Reverend G. Timothy underscores the importance of these virtues in the Christian journey. Among the invited speakers was Bala Mallesh, an esteemed evangelist.