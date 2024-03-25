Christians Pray, Fast for Smooth Elections

Hyderabad: It was a day of prayer and fasting for several Christian denominations in the city on Tuesday, during which many faithful participated in a special gathering to pray for the upcoming elections and the nation's government structure. The meeting also included prayer requests for women's oppression, children trafficking, and the rising issues of drugs and sex trade.

The prayer session on Monday commenced at 10 am and lasted until 3 pm, taking place in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Vikarabad. Organised by the Board of Evangelism and Missions, the event began with praise and worship at the Centenary Methodist Church on Chapel Road. Reverend M. Jaya Paul, the district superintendent of Hyderabad, led the prayers, while Reverend Anil Kumar explained passages from Psalms, encouraging the congregation to focus on main aspects of life like a horse pulling a cart, which maintains focus on where it is going.

The leaders urged the congregation not to misuse their freedom and rights. Elders prayed for voters and officials involved in conducting the seven phases of the elections. They prayed for a peaceful atmosphere at polling stations and urged citizens to cast their votes without succumbing to corruption.

Reverend John Victor, district superintendent of Vikarabad, expressed satisfaction with the congregation's response to the day of prayer and fasting. He noted their concerns about societal issues and expressed faith that God, who is almighty, will address these pressing matters.