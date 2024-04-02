Hyderabad: BJP leader Chikoti Praveen on Tuesday filed a complaint with Director General of Police Ravi Gupta against former task force DCP Radha Kishan Rao, who was arrested in the phone tapping case and sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Praveen said Radha Kishan Rao colluded with the BRS to violate runes.

Interacting with media persons in front of the DGP’s office, Praveen, being investigated in a casino case, said “Where did Radha Kishan Rao get hundreds of crores of assets from? The ED and CBI should investigate Radha Kishan Rao's assets and what the need for tapping the phones of movie actresses?”

“When there was a fight over installing Shivaji’s statue in Gadwal, Radha Kishan Rao called me and threatened me that if I went to Gadwal the next time he would book me under the PD Act,” Praveen said.

“Police officers illegally tapped my phone and traced my movements, when I went to the Ammavari temple (in Gadwal). Radha Kishan Rao filed illegal cases against me saying that my followers possessed guns,” the BJP leader said. “He raided my farm house and threatened to book me under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act).”

“When I met the DGP and handed over the complaint to him, he assured me that police would investigate and take necessary action,” Praveen said and urged all those who were victimised by Radha Kishan Rao should come out and report against him to the police.