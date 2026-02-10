Chief Secys Of Poll-bound States Told Not To Post Election Officers In Their Home Districts

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the chief secretaries of poll bound states and union territory not to post election officers in their home districts or in place where they have served for considerably longer periods. The ECI is expected to announce the assembly election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry soon.

In a letter to the chief secretaries, the ECI said it has a consistent policy in this regard. Hence, it has decided that no officer connected directly with election shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of posting if she/he is posted in her/his home district; if has completed three years in that district during last four years or would be completing three years on or before May, 31 2026.

However, the services rendered (during the last four years) in the state headquarters, even if located in the same revenue district, may not be accounted for in calculation of three years period in the present district.

While implementing the instructions or transferring officers, the concerned departments of the state government should take care that they are not posted to their home districts. It shall also be ensured that no electoral officer, police inspector, or sub-inspector or above is posted back or allowed to continue in the assembly constituency or district where he or she was posted in the last Assembly polls.

The ECI further said that the Chief Electoral Officer of the State/UT shall invariably be consulted while posting the persons in place of present incumbents who stand transferred. All election related officers are also required to give a declaration that they are not related or connected to the candidates.