Chief Justice Calls for National Mission To Preserve Ancient Palm Leaf Manuscripts

Tirupati: Highlighting the significance of safeguarding the nation’s ancient wisdom, Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud has underscored the need to pass on invaluable knowledge embedded in palm leaf manuscripts to future generations.

“These are authored by sages and saints over the past several thousands of years,” the CJI noted during his visit to the Palm Leaf Edicts Digitisition Project, a joint initiative of the TTD and the Sri Venkateswara Vedic University on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice witnessed the preservation efforts aimed at immortalising these precious manuscripts.

After a visit to the university's library, housing ancient texts on Vedas, Agama Puranas, Nyaya and Darshan, as well as the digitisation project and publications, Chandrachud expressed his delight at unique endeavour to preserve the valuable ancient manuscripts.

These included those on Nyaya Shastra, which shed light on legal systems, legal education and the objective themes of Nyaya Shashtras.

Emphasising the need for a national mission, the Chief Justice stressed on efforts for preservation and digitisation of ancient palm leaf edicts, and the need for research and publication for common good.

He praised the TTD for establishing the Sri Venkateswara Vedic University and the digitisation project, and expressed his happiness at listening to the Veda mantra pathanam.

Earlier in the day, the CJI, accompanied by AP High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, offered prayers at the Srivari Temple in Tirumala. They were welcomed by the archakas. After the darshan, the CJI received Aseervachanam from Veda pundits at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Chandrachud was presented with sacred offerings, including a Srivari portrait, Thirtha Prasadam, TTD diary, calendars and Panchgavya products.