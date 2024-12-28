Chhattisgarh : Sai may go for expansion of ministry soon, new faces likely to be inducted

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai may go for expansion of his ministry very soon.

This would be the first expansion of the Sai ministry, if done, after it was formed a year ago.

Sources said that a couple of new faces may be inducted in the ministry in the proposed expansion of the state cabinet.

Sources close to the chief minister disclosed to this newspaper that the state government department concerned has been indicated to requisition four four-wheelers for the prospective ministers.

There are currently two vacant cabinet posts in the Sai ministry.

While a cabinet post has remained vacant since the Sai ministry was formed in December 2023, another cabinet post has fallen vacant following the election of state education minister Brij Mohan Agrawal to the Lok Sabha in the recently held polls.

Sources said that the chief minister is reportedly toying with the idea of dropping two ministers in his cabinet since their performances were found not up to the satisfaction.

The performances of each member of the Sai ministry had been reviewed recently by the chief minister.

An internal survey was also conducted by the BJP recently to review performances of each member of the Sai ministry, sources said.

Sources said that the chief minister may also reshuffle portfolios of some ministers during the proposed expansion of his ministry.

“The chief minister had held discussions with the Central party leadership on the issue of ministry expansion during his recent visit to Delhi”, a senior BJP functionary said, unwilling to be quoted.

The Sai ministry currently has a strength of 11.