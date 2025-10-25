Chhattisgarh: PM to Inaugurate 25th Chhattisgarh Foundation Day Celebration on Nov 1

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day at Nava Raipur on November one.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive here on the evening of October 31 and stay overnight in the state capital.

The following day, he will participate in the five major programmes scheduled across the city, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Saturday.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the PM’s visit as a moment of pride for the state.

‘On November one, Chhattisgarh will complete 25 glorious years of its formation. This Silver Jubilee year is a celebration of the state’s achievements and progress’, Mr. Sai said.

During his visit to the state capital, Mr. Modi will interact with 2,500 children at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, inaugurate the new building of the Prajapita Brahmakumaris organization, dedicate the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building, and inaugurate the Martyr Veer Narayan Singh Tribal Freedom Fighter Memorial and Museum.

Mr. Sai made a meticulous on-ground inspection of venues across Nava Raipur on Friday.

He first visited the Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, where a high-profile health outreach programme is scheduled, followed by the Prajapita Brahmakumari Meditation Centre.

“The Prime Minister’s programme here will be a spiritual milestone; every corner must radiate peace and precision”, he said.

On the Tribal Museum to be unveiled by Mr. Modi, Mr. Sai said, “This museum, born from PM’s vision, will be an eternal symbol of tribal bravery and sacrifice.”

Mr. Sai visited the ‘Rajyotsav’ main ground, the venue of the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, for inspection.

He inspected the grand stage, departmental domes, and exhibition galleries.

“I have inspected the proposed programme venues in Nava Raipur, reviewed the preparations, and issued necessary instructions to the officials”, Mr. Sai said.

The state has declared November one, a local and general holiday for all schools, colleges, and educational institutions, to enable the students and families to join the festivities.