Chhattisgarh: Maoists Brutally Kill Relative of Ex-MLA in Bastar

Raipur: Maoists brutally killed a 65-year-old tribal, close relative of an ex-MLA, by slitting his throat in a village in Sukma district under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Around half-a-dozen Maoists armed with sharp weapons barged into the house of one Kalmu Hidma in the village of Pentagad under Chintagufa police station late on Monday night and dragged him out, according to the police.

The Naxals then slit his throat with a sharp weapon and fled to the nearby jungle, police said.

The slain tribal, who is closely related to former MLA and CPI leader Manish Kunjam, was also ‘gram Patel’ (village head).

“The body of the slain tribal was recovered by police. The body was handed over to his family members after postmortem. All aspects of the incident are being probed”, Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran G Chavan said.

The Konta area committee of Maoists has claimed responsibility for the killing of the tribal.

A leaflet purportedly left by Maoists near the slain tribal warned the villagers that they would face similar fate if they go against the Naxals.

This was the eighth killing of a civilian tribal in Bastar region by Maoists after branding them as police informers in the last two months.

As many as 68 civilians, mostly tribals, were killed by Maoists in Bastar after branding them as police informers in 2024.