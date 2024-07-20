Chhattisgarh: Maoist Gunned Down in Bastar, Weapons Recovered

Raipur: A suspected Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh was on Saturday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

The encounter took place on a hillock near the forested village of Tumar Gatta under Jagargunda police station at around 5.30 pm, Sukma district additional superintendent of police Nikhil Rakhecha said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs on the presence of armed Naxals, security forces launched a search operation in the area.

Later, an exchange of fire took place between them, leading to killing of the Maoist, police said.

The slain ultra was identified as Sodi Narsa, a militia commander of Maoists, police said.

A muzzle-loading gun, a country-made pistol, explosives and a wireless set were recovered at the encounter site.

A total 142 Maoists were killed in separate encounters in Bastar in the current year so far.