Chhattisgarh: Maoist gunned down in Bastar, 33 ultras killed in 4 months

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
2 April 2024 3:10 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh: Maoist gunned down in Bastar, 33 ultras killed in 4 months
Picture for representation purpose (Photo - AP)
Raipur: A suspected Maoist was on Monday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the forest under Kistaram police station limits in Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

A search party comprising personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG), counterinsurgency wing of Chhattisgarh police, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the elite unit of CRPF, came under attack by armed Naxalites in the Kistaram forest, leading to an encounter between them, a district police officer said.

Security forces later recovered the body of a Maoist along with a weapon at the encounter site, police said.

The slain ultra was yet to be identified.

With this, 33 Maoists have so far been killed in separate encounters in Bastar division comprising seven districts in the current year so far.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Maoists killed Bastar region Maoist encounter 
India Chhatisgarh Raipur 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

