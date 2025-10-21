Chhattisgarh Guv, CM Hail Police's Bravery in Fight Against Naxalism

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday lauded the police for facing the challenge of Naxalism with determination and courage, expressing confidence that the state will be free of Maoists by March 2026.

The governor paid homage to martyrs at the Police Commemoration Day parade held at the 4th Battalion premises of Chhattisgarh Armed Force, in Mana here.

"The indomitable courage, valour and supreme sacrifice of the police will forever be remembered and revered by the nation," he said.

Deka noted that it was due to the unwavering dedication, discipline and round-the-clock service of police personnel that citizens today can live in an atmosphere of peace, safety and trust.

Calling the duties of the police extremely challenging, he said that maintaining law and order on one hand and ensuring a fear-free environment for citizens on the other demands immense courage and commitment.

The governor also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of martyrs and saluted all police officers and personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sai said that Chhattisgarh's security forces have displayed unmatched bravery in the fight against Naxalism, which has paved the way for rapid development in the regions that were earlier affected by the menace.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the campaign to eradicate Naxalism has gained a strong momentum, and the state government was committed in achieving the target of eliminating the menace by March 2026, he said.

He highlighted that schemes such as the Niyad Nella Nar Yojana, PM Janman Mission, and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan have been transforming lives of people in remote tribal areas.

Sai said that October 21 is a day to remember and honour brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of national security.

"It is because of the dedication and discipline of security personnel that the state enjoys an atmosphere of peace, security and public trust," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, said a commemorative booklet (Smarika) will be published to immortalise the sacrifice of the police martyrs.

He also highlighted the arrangements made at the offices of Inspector Generals of Police (IGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to assist families of the fallen heroes.

The governor and chief minister met the families of the martyred officers and personnel, expressed heartfelt condolences and assured them of the government's continued support. Shawls and mementoes were presented to family members of the martyrs.

Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam and other officials were present.