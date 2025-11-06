Female Maoist from Ramder’s Team Surrenders; Carried ₹17 Lakh Bounty

Raipur: A female hardcore Maoist, considered key member of the team of Madhya Pradesh- Maharashtra- Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone commander Ramder, on Thursday surrendered in Khairagarh under Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) district in Chhattisgarh.

Kamla Sori alias Taruna (30), who surrendered before the police in Khairagarh ending her 14-year-stint in Maoism, carried a combined bounty of Rs 17 lakh in three states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, police said.

She surrendered before the Rajnandgaron range inspector general of police Abhishek Sandyl.

She joined the Maoist cadre in 2011 when she was 16 years old, and had been active in Maad Division of Maoists in Narayanpur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, MMC zone, Gondia in Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border, police said.

She had served in the recruitment and propaganda wings of the Maoists in these zones before becoming the key member of Ramder, according to the police.

She is a native of Aralampalli village under Sukma district in south Bastar.

She is the second Maoist leader, close to Ramder, a Central Committee Member (CCM), to surrender before police in the last one week.

On November one, Sunita (23), who had served as a bodyguard of Ramder, surrendered at the Churiya camp of Hawk Force, anti-Naxal wing of Madhya Pradesh police, in Balaghat district in MP.

She later helped a team of security personnel of Madhya Pradesh detect a Maoists’ arms dump in the forest in Balaghat, leading to seizure of an INSAS rifle, three magazines, and an under barrel grenade launcher shell.

She carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 17 lakh in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

She hailed from Bhairamgarh in Bijapur district under south Bastar.