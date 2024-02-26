Chhattisgarh: Cop killed in Naxal IED blast, 3 Maoists gunned down

A head constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was on Sunday killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Maoists in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, police said.The incident occurred near Bechapal Padampur village under Mirtur police station when the slain cop, identified as Ram Ashish Ray belonging to CAF’s 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped on a pressure IED, buried under the road by the Maoists, police said.He was part of a search party of security personnel who were out on anti-Naxal operation in the area.In another incident, three suspected Maoists were on Sunday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region.An encounter took place near Bhomra village under Koyalibeda police station when a search party comprising personnel of district reserve guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) came under attack by the Maoists.Security forces later recovered bodies of three Maoists and two weapons at the encounter site, police said.The three slain Maoists were yet to be identified.