Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader Vikram Bais Shot Dead in Bastar

Raipur: A Congress leader in Narayanpur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh was shot dead by the unidentified assailants, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, three to four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on Vikram Bais (40), who was Narayanpur district unit general secretary of Congress, when he was returning home in his two- wheeler late on Monday night.

The incident took place in the Bakhrupara area of Narayanpur town, police said.

A bullet hit Bais on the chest, causing him to fall off the two-wheeler, and the assailants then fired a shot at his head, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police said that prima facie, the incident did not appear to be the handiwork of the Naxalites, but the probe was being done into all angles.