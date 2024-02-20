Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Celebrated on Grand Note

Hyderabad: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti was celebrated on a massive scale with his followers taking out rallies, especially in the Old City, and organising functions across the city. Many went around on bikes, bearing saffron flags and a picture of Chhatrapti Shivaji.

Ram and Chaitanya from Amberpet, part of a bike rally at Necklace Road, said, “No organisation is involved in the rally. It is voluntary and spontaneous. This rally is to proclaim the greatness of the great warrior.”

At the Kesari Hanuman Temple in Karwan, the Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Seva Dal organised competitions like Kara Samu, Malkam and bodybuilding, Later, a huge rally with a DJ console was taken out through many parts of the Old City, with trucks featuring Bharat Mata and Shivaji Maharaj.

Gudumani Chandrakanth, dal general secretary, said, “We have been celebrating the day for the last eight years. The participation, especially of youth, is increasing every year.”