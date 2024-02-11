Chevireddy Told To End Row in YSRC’s in Nellore, Prakasam District Unts

Tirupati: In an effort to tackle internal discord and navigate through challenges within the party, ruling YSR Congress has appointed Chandragiri MLA Dr. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as regional coordinator for the combined Nellore district.

The announcement is significant amid political upheaval within the ruling party ranks.

Dr. Chevireddy had earlier volunteered to step back from the Chandragiri assembly constituency to pave the way for his son Ch. Mohith Reddy's candidacy. But he has now been tasked with resolving the more intricate challenges within Nellore district.

However, this move has not been without controversy. Previously, the YSRC leadership had appointed him as the regional coordinator for Ongole parliamentary constituency, as well as for Kandukur, Santhanuthalapadu, and Kavali assembly segments.

There are indications within the ruling party that Chevireddy could be YSRC’s nominee from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections. This possibility has triggered dissent among party members, including former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

However, despite attempts by Balineni to convince the party to retract its decision, the leadership has stood firm.

"The party leadership has delivered a big jolt to Balineni by inducting Chevireddy into Prakasam district’s YSRC affairs," remarked a senior YSRC leader. "Balineni’s disappointment is clearly visible, as his supporters are making it tough for Chevireddy to charter Prakasam district YSRC’s affairs" the leader pointed out.

Within Nellore, YSRC is grappling with instability following recent defection of three MLAs – Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, to the Telugu Desam Party. Uncertainty has multiplied as YSRC’s Nellore Lok Sabha nominee and Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has distanced himself from the poll campaign. He is allegedly exploring options to exit the party.

A YSRC leader from Nellore said Vemireddy has been kept away for more than a week now. "Changes made by the party in candidates for assembly segments in Nellore district, particularly allocation of Nellore city ticket to Md. Khaleel, an associate of former minister Anil Kumar Yadav, has disappointed Vemireddy. He is now contemplating exit and is attempting to secure a nomination as Rajya Sabha MP by joining the BJP or TD”, the ruling party leader said.

Dr. Chevireddy’s appointment comes under these tough circumstances. Sources say he has the tall order of stabilising YSRC’s position in Prakasam and Nellore districts, particularly when sitting candidates have been replaced by the party.