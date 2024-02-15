Top
Chennai: OPS Shifted to Second Row in House

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
14 Feb 2024 6:46 PM GMT
Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
Chennai: The long raging dispute between the AIADMK and Speaker M Appavu over the allotment of seat to the deputy leader of the opposition, R B Udhayakumar, next to the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the same sofa finally came to an end with the Speaker acceding to their demand.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who earlier shared the sofa with Palaniswami, was allotted a seat in the second row along with former Speaker Dhanapal on Tuesday.

Former Minister V Senthil Balaji’s seat, which was with the State Ministers, too, was changed as he ceased to be a Minister. Now he will sit along with the ruling party MLAs.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
