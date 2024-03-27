Charlapalli station fails in easy of access

Hyderabad: The upgradation and renovation of the Charlapalli railway station as a terminal station, where trains starting from Hyderabad originate, is an important milestone in the city's railway infrastructure.

In 2018, the South Central Railways decided to develop three more stations — Lingampally, Charlapalli and Nagulapalli — as terminal stations in addition to the existing Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Nampally stations.

While Lingampally and Nagulapalli stations are in the busy western periphery of Hyderabad, Charlapalli station is located on the eastern side of Hyderabad which remained a laggard in infrastructural development.

Though the railways has allocated Rs 430 crore to develop the Charlapalli station, a visit to the location reveals that the station currently faces challenges in connectivity to other parts of Hyderabad through other modes of transportation such as buses or Metro rail, among others.

Roads to the Charlapalli station are still narrow and areas around it are still underdeveloped. To reach the station, one needs to rely on auto rickshaws, and accessing the RTC bus stop entails a walk of at least half a kilometre.

Of particular concern is the possibility that Charlapalli station might become a primary terminal for major trains, potentially bypassing established stations like Secunderabad, Nampally, or Kacheguda. This could greatly inconvenience passengers from the city.

Authorities must carefully consider these implications, especially given the superior bus and Metro Rail connectivity offered by stations like Secunderabad and Nampally.

The ongoing construction and expansion of Charlapalli station are expected to take at least a year to complete. Before designating it as a primary terminal for Hyderabad, it's crucial to address the lack of amenities in the surrounding area. Furthermore, concerns about security, especially during nighttime train stops, need to be adequately addressed.

Onurru Swami, a resident, highlights the potential benefits of train stoppages for people living in nearby areas such as Mallapur and ECIL. However, he also raises concerns about inadequate road infrastructure and connectivity, which could pose challenges if trains are rerouted without direct access to the main city stations.

Prathap Singh, an auto rickshaw driver, notes the reliance of passengers on services like his own, with around 30 autos operating in the vicinity. These autos provide vital last-mile connectivity for travellers disembarking at Charlapalli station, charging a standard fare of Rs 20 per ride.