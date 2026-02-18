Chardham Yatra Pilgrims to Pay Registration Fee This Year

Dehradun: Devotees undertaking the Chardham Yatra, scheduled to begin on April 19, will have to pay a minimum registration fee this year, officials said on Tuesday. The exact amount of the fee is expected to be decided soon.

According to officials, a decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of stakeholders chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey in Rishikesh on Monday. The meeting, which was attended by Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajeev Swarup, focused on ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

Garhwal Commissioner ​Pandey said while there will be no cap on the number of pilgrims this season, registration remains mandatory for every traveller.

The introduction of a minimum fee is aimed at curbing the practice of fraudulent registrations, he said, adding that the registration process would be simplified and made transparent to assist pilgrims.

A committee, headed by Additional Garhwal Commissioner Uttam Singh Chauhan, has been formed to address practical concerns raised by hotel associations, tour operators, and palanquin (dandi-kandi) providers.

Pandey said the registration process will commence within a day or two following the committee’s recommendations. He assured stakeholders that their suggestions would be implemented to improve the safety and ease of the yatra.

The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23.