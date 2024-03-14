Chaos on Morning Chodavaram-Vizag RTC Buses

Visakhapatnam: There is chaos on specific RTC buses that run in the morning on the Chodavaram Visakhapatnam route.

Buses on this route in the morning are mainly used by students, employees and patients who go to the King George Hospital (KHG).

However, the 8:24 bus on the Chodavaram-Visakhapatnam is mostly packed by students, as they take this bus to commute to their schools in the company of other students. This does not leave space for employees and patients.

Devudubabu, who travels regularly on this route, has gone on to complain to RTC on the matter in Spandana.

Responding to the issue, Vizag RTC regional manager K. Appala Raju said between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., they run five buses on the Chodavaram-Visakhapatnam route at the interval of 12 minutes. However, the 8 a.m. and 8:12 a.m. buses largely go empty, as students do not catch this bus.

The problem arises with the next bus, as most students take it to reach their schools along the route. This makes it difficult for employees and KGH patients to get into this bus.

Appala Raju appealed to students to board the 8 a.m. and 8:12 a.m., as they are run mainly for the students to reach their schools in time. These buses could be taken by other commuters as well.