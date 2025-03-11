Chaos in Odisha Assembly as BJP, Congress Members Scuffle

The Odisha Legislative Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as BJP and Congress MLAs engaged in a physical altercation during question hour, marking an unprecedented low in the state's legislative proceedings.The Assembly has been in turmoil since Monday, with the Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) holding firm on their respective demands. Congress members raised concerns over a surge in crimes against women and children in the past nine months, while the BJD demanded a response from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra’s controversial remark on Odisha’s territorial history.Mishra, representing Sambalpur, recently called Sambalpur’s accession to Odisha a “historical blunder” and backed the demand for a separate Koshal state comprising western Odisha districts. His statement triggered a political storm, further intensifying tensions in the Assembly.The situation turned violent when Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati attempted to climb onto the Speaker’s podium for the second consecutive day. Mishra rushed toward him and shoved him, sparking a scuffle between BJP and Congress legislators. Meanwhile, BJD members, who were also protesting, clashed with BJP MLAs. Congress MLA Rajan Ekka was seen grappling with BJP’s Ashok Mohanty, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling attempted to restore order.As the uproar escalated, Speaker Surama Padhi adjourned the House until 12:00 pm and later extended the suspension until 12:10 pm.At the time of filing this report, BJP and opposition parties were holding separate meetings to discuss the situation. The incident has raised concerns over rising political hostility in the Assembly and the growing challenge of maintaining legislative decorum.