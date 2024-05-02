Chandrababu’s Manifesto Deceitful, Hollow: Dharmana

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has ridiculed Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu’s 2024 manifesto as deceitful and hollow.

Addressing an election meeting in Fazulbaghpet in Srikakulam town on Wednesday, the minister noted that Chandrababu made a slew of promises in his 2014 manifesto, which included promises for waiver of DWCRA and farm loans. “But Naidu never fulfilled them, rather threw the manifesto in the garbage bin and later removed it from the party's website.”

“Now, again, he is coming up with a pack of lies. In 2014, he promised to provide 20 lakh jobs but he could not provide even 200 jobs during his five-year term. Today he is offering `3,000 as unemployment stipend,’’ Dharmana said.

He said the people in AP were happy because of the social welfare schemes launched by the Jagan-government. “Peoples’ representatives knocked on the doors and explained to them about the schemes. They also tried to streamline the process, in places where technical problems deprived the beneficiaries of the schemes.”

He appealed to the people that if they were satisfied with the schemes and the YSRC’s governance, they should give one more opportunity to the YSRC government to continue with these schemes.

Explaining the measures to improve school education, the minister said the government recruited the faculty, provided books, uniforms and 19 other items to the children. An amount of `750 crore was spent on this annually.

“The YSRC government also provided nutritious mid-day meal, and deposited Rs 15,000 as Amma Vodi in the accounts of the mothers of the students. The Amma Vodi scheme has been implemented to provide financial support to mothers so that they do not send their children to work due to poverty.”

“Now we are increasing this scheme payment to Rs 17,000. We have implemented all these programmes thinking that all the poor children should be educated so that the rich-poor gaps in this society will be reduced,’’ Prasada Rao said.

He said while Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted decentralization and proposed the capital at Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu aimed to do real estate business in Amaravati by stating that he made an agreement with the Singapore government to build the capital. “In reality, he brought all the thieves, grabbed the farmers' lands and built a capital that had nothing to do with the people, to loot money.”