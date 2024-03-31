Chandrababu Naidu Writes to EC, CS, Seeks Steps To Distribute Pensions

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has written to state Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, urging them to ensure uninterrupted distribution of social security pensions in the state.

Naidu noted that the Central Election Commission had ordered the halt to pension distribution through volunteers due to the Election Code, Hence, “there is a need to provide cash to the beneficiaries directly, particularly to the elderly, orphans and other eligible recipients,” he said.

The TD chief requested that arrangements be made for timely disbursement of pensions by Gram Secretariat employees and other field staff, and permission be given secretariat staff to withdraw pension amounts from banks.

He expressed concern over reports that the state government lacked funds for pension distribution, Immediate availability of necessary funds must be ensured, he has pleaded.

Chandrababu Naidu called for mechanisms and funds to complete the pension distribution process before the 5th of the month as was previously scheduled.