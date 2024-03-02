Chandrababu Naidu Seeks AP Governor’s Intervention in APSDRI

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday, complaining about “harassment” of TD leaders and their families by the AP state Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Naidu sought the intervention of the Governor to stop such “illegal and cheap tactics” by the ruling YSRC.

In his letter, the TD chief said the YSRC government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has formed the APSDRI and started targeting TD leaders with a view to weakening them financially and politically by threatening them.

Naidu stated that APSDRI has been turned into a weapon by the ruling YSRC to harass its dissenters and detractors. "For this, Chilakala Rajeswara Reddy was appointed as special commissioner for APSDRI. He’s a close associate of the YSRC. Much before the epic harassment of TD MLA Yeluri Sambasavia Rao by APSDRI was forgotten, the agency turned its eye on another former minister and senior TD leader P. Narayana in Nellore,” he said.

“The latest in the series is the harassment of former minister and senior TD leader Prathipati Pulla Rao's son P. Sarath," he stated.

Naidu claimed, "Sarath was only an additional director in the firm for 68 days, ie, from December 9, 2019, to February 14, 2020.”

“Further, in a complaint lodged by APSRDI deputy director S. Seetha Rama Reddy, he mentioned that an inquiry was launched by the directorate general of GST intelligence (DDGI), Hyderabad and accordingly a notice was served regarding a payment of ` 16 crore as fine.”

“It is not only surprising but also shocking that the APSDRI took over a case already under inquiry by the DGGI, Hyderabad. Is it not a targeted harassment of TD leaders and their families, by making false accusations and foisting unknown linkages and affecting arrests," Naidu asked in his letter to the Governor.