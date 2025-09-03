Chambal Sheds Dacoit Tag, Roars With Tourism

Gwalior: “Chambal mein daku nahi, sher hai…” — with this striking line, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav set the tone at the Regional Tourism Conclave 2.0 in Gwalior. The conclave, aimed at boosting investment and showcasing the region’s potential, witnessed proposals worth around Rs 3,500 crore.

The Chief Minister asserted that Chambal, once synonymous with dacoits, was transforming into a vibrant tourist spot. He said Chambal was increasingly becoming known for its rich wildlife, particularly tigers and migratory birds.

Dr Yadav inaugurated the second day of the conclave, distributed land allotment letters to investors, unveiled project plans, and carried out virtual foundation stone ceremonies. He emphasised that the conclave had created opportunities for local people, opening pathways for skill development, jobs, and entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister stated that IndiGo Airlines would donate `100 crore from its corporate social responsibility fund which would be used to renovate the historic Man Singh Fort in Gwalior. He said such partnerships reflected the growing trust of private stakeholders in the state’s development model.

The conclave unveiled key development pointers for the Chambal region, which is part of six cultural zones targeted for rural tourism. The plan includes expanding rural tourism and homestay infrastructure across 125 villages, with Ladpura Khas near Orchha serving as a model for culturally authentic homestays equipped with modern amenities.

The government plans to promote cultural heritage and responsible tourism by highlighting local crafts, cuisine, traditional performances, and responsible souvenirs, with greater participation of women and youth. Rock art sites of the Chambal Valley, now on Unesco’s Tentative List, will be showcased to boost heritage tourism and conservation awareness.

Nature-based activities like the sightings of dolphins and gharials, birding, ravine walks, and guided hikes in the Chambal sanctuary will be promoted.

Connectivity will be strengthened through projects such as the NBWL-approved high-level bridge on SH-120 through Chambal sanctuary. The upcoming Atal Progress-Way (Chambal Expressway), passing through Morena, Bhind, and Gwalior, was expected to cut travel time, boost connectivity, and drive tourism growth in economically backward zones.

Dr Yadav reaffirmed his commitment to securing tiger reserve status for Madhav National Park and praised the success of gharial conservation, noting that gharials released into the Chambal River were hatched from eggs preserved in 2022.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s broader appeal, he pointed to cheetah sightings, religious tourism, and Gwalior’s musical legacy. He also announced `50 crore for the Raja Man Singh Tomar Music University and released an Action Plan for conservation and beautification of Gwalior Fort.

With its strong focus on wildlife, culture, connectivity, and community-led development, the conclave underscored Madhya Pradesh’s emergence as a tourism hub. Chambal is steadily reshaping its identity, replacing the fear of dacoits with the roar of tigers and the calls of migratory birds.