CGST Officials Destroy Cigarettes Worth Rs 6 Crore

Vijayawada: Central GST (CGST) officials led by commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy destroyed fake branded cigarettes valued at Rs 6 crore.

The CGST had earlier seized these cigarettes while being smuggled or for evasion of taxes.

Officials destroyed the cigarettes at the Jindal Waste Energy Plant in Yadlapadu mandal of Palnadu district, after getting all the necessary permits.

Narasimha Reddy said they have been continuously organising checks in West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, which come under the Guntur CGST Commissionerate, against illegal transportation of various products.

The commissioner said they have detected tax evasion worth ₹403 crore and collected tax of Rs 278 crore during the last financial year.