C’garh: Infrastructure Development in Bastar To Combat Leftwing Extremism: Sai

Raipur: Chief minister Vishnu Deo on Monday said that his government has undertaken twin initiatives to combat Leftwing extremism in Bastar in Chhattisgarh by establishing new security camps in Naxal strongholds and developing infrastructure in the area.

Mr Sai said that the government has focused its attention on spreading road and telecommunication networks, ensuring drinking water and electricity supplies in the Maoist strongholds to end Naxal menace for once and all.

He said the security camps have been established in Naxal affected areas in Bastar to undertake developmental activities as well as reach government facilities to the locals.

Mr Sai cited the recent establishment of a security base in Puvarthi, the native village of Maoist commander Hidma in Sukma district in Bastar, helping the administration undertake development of infrastructure in the village as well as surrounding areas.

Hidma who had earlier headed the Maoist’ first battalion is now the member of the Central Committee (CC) of the CPI (Maoist),the highest policy making body of the outlawed outfit.

He was allegedly involved in several major attacks on security forces in Bastar including the 2010 Chintalnar Naxal ambush in which 76 CRPF personnel were massacred.

“We have intensified our fight against Maoists ever since our government came to power in Chhattisgarh two months ago. The Maoists are opposing the welfare schemes of the government and creating hurdles in undertaking developmental activities. But, we are determined to continue our efforts to develop the area and root out Maoism”, the chief minister said.

Mr Sai said that the double-engine government (BJP government in the state and at the Centre) has helped the state government intensify its battle against the Maoists with full strength.

In the last couple of months, 14 new security camps have been established in the red zone of Bastar.

“Apart from conducting effective anti-Naxal operations against Maoists in the Naxal affected area under Bastar division, the main objective behind setting up the new camps is to lay roads, and bridges, and establish anganwadi centres and public distribution system shops, besides providing electricity supply, health and education facilities”, Bastar range inspector general of police Sunderraj P said.