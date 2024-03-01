CESS meet calls for equitable development

Hyderabad: Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Director-General of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries in New Delhi, pinpointed skill-biased technological changes and the lack of vibrant innovation ecosystems in developing nations as the primary culprits behind growing disparities.

The lecture called for a deep dive into the ramifications of technology, urging a shift in focus from mere income metrics to broader dimensions of access, equity, and inclusion. He was speaking at an event to mark the foundation day of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).

Prof. J. Mahender Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University, Hyderabad, presided over the event. Prof. E. Revathi, CESS Director, explained the work of the centre.